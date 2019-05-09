Bay guide reveals the region's fishing hot spots

CROWNING GLORY: John McEvoy with a big queenfish caught while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

IT HAS been such a warm autumn so far with warmer-than-usual sea temperatures for May.

We are certainly due for a cold southwest change soon which is what we need to trigger some of our winter species and get them moving.

Burrum

Out at Burrum grunter, whiting and flathead have made up the main catches in the river of late.

A few small jew can be found around Buxton Hole along with moses perch, trevally and a few tarpon.

The upper reaches have produced barra but they will taper off soon as we move closer to winter.

Out the front sweetlip, cod and blackall have been reported on the Burrum 8-Mile along with mac tuna.

Sandy Strait

The Strait can see some excellent lure fishing with soft plastics this time of year.

Over the small tides the water gets very clear allowing anglers to use soft plastics with great results. Dropping the leader size down will also get the bites. Trevally, blue and thredfin salmon, grunter and flathead respond well to soft plastics and can be found in the holes, drains and deep snags in the creek systems in the Sandy Strait.

If you are looking for a feed of whiting, walking the flats with live yabbies should produce a few sand whiting.

In the town reaches of the Mary River, barramundi have been reported along with threadfin salmon.

Local reefs

The local reefs have been producing some coral trout, sweetlip, blackall and squire of late.

Live baits have been working well on the trout and with water temps still up we should be catching trout until at least June.

Diver whiting should begin to show up once we get our first round of southwesterly winds.

Early reports have not been good with water temps so high they may be late this year.

Wide grounds

On the wide grounds sharks have been frustrating anglers as they lose good fish to the tax man.

Moving along after landing a fish or two seems the only way to have some chance of getting a feed. Reports from the gutters have included coral trout, grass sweetlip, parrot, hussar and mixed trevally.

Over Break Sea Spit coronation trout, red throats, parrot, hussar, reef jacks and red emperor have all been reported. Down over the Wide Bay Bar Spanish mackerel, cod, sweetlip and snapper have been in the mix.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier spanish mackerel, school mackerel, broad bar mackerel and queenfish have been reported.

In the first channel whiting, bream, squid and flathead have been keeping anglers busy.

Live baits have been working best with whole pike for flathead, small herring for bream and live yabbies a popular choice for those chasing whiting.