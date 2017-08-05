Fishing heating up in Hervey Bay

Tran was thrilled to reel in this nice diamond trevally.

THE recent run of good weather continues, with the past week or so giving anglers ideal conditions.

Water temps are way up this year with some parts of the Bay as warm as 23 degrees.

The local reefs have continued to fish well which has been great for boaties in smaller vessels.

Burrum

Fishing the shallow flats and drop-offs has turned up some nice flathead to 70cm in the Burrum over the past week. Whiting and bream have also been on offer with some diver whiting being reported out the front.

In the upper reaches tarpon, cod, trevally and small queenfish can be found in the holes and around the snags.

Out the front the Burrum 8-Mile and 12-Mile have produced a few nice snapper and blackall.

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds have turned up a few nice fish. There were slow periods during the day reported, but putting in the effort and hanging around for the bite was worth it.

Coral trout, hussar, cod, parrot, snapper and more were reported. With little swell many crews also ventured over break sea spit, which produced some great mixed reef fish.

Platypus Bay

Up in Platypus Bay snapper have been very tough with anglers fishing at night getting the best results.

Trevally and longtail tuna have also been found working the yakka schools and have responded well to soft plastics and live yakkas.

Urangan Pier

The Urangan Pier has produced some cracking spanish mackerel to 20kg, longtail tuna and a few school mackerel.

On the beaches, whiting have been taken on live yabbies and surface poppers.

Local reefs

The artificial reef has been producing some great snapper to 60cm over the past week.

Live baits again have been successful, vibes and soft plastics have also produced some nice fish.

Blackall, sweetlip, golden trevally and jew have also been reported coming from the artificial reef.

Nu2 beacon, Point Vernon and south of Round Island have all been producing winter whiting.

Sandy Strait

Jew have fired over recent weeks with the ledges of

the island, Kingfisher Jetty and the mouth of the Mary River producing good specimens.

Lure anglers have enjoyed using soft plastics and soft vibes with great success on the jew.

Blue and threadfin salmon can be found further south in the strait with the holes and flats producing a few nice fish.

Whiting and flathead have come from the flats with a few tailor starting to show up in the channels.

Taking your crab pots will also be worth doing as there has been some good mud crabs around over recent weeks.

Fraser Island closures

ANGLERS at Fraser Island are reminded to ensure they fish outside the closed waters area that runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point during the annual fishing closure.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Greg Bowness said the closure was in place from now to midday on September 30.

"During the closure,

all fishing is prohibited on the foreshore within an

area from a point 400m north of Waddy Point to a point 400m south of Indian Head, and 400m out to sea from low water,” Mr Bowness said.

"Outside the closed water area, fishers taking advantage of the tailor season should ensure they adhere to the species size limit of 35cm and the possession limit of 20.

"The closure does not apply to the collection of worms and pipis by hand.”

Mr Bowness said the closure was important because it protected finfish where they congregated during spawning.

For more information on Queensland fishing closures, visit www.fisheries.qld. gov.au or call 13 25 23.