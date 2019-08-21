FISHING: How to avoid south westerlies this week

NICE ONE: Gavin with a solid snapper caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

NICE ONE: Gavin with a solid snapper caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. CONTRIBUTED

SOME great weather of late but this week has seen a few south westerlies creeping in keeping anglers on their toes, with any northern parts of the bay off limits for smaller vessels.

Burrum

The Burrum has been fishing fairly well of late.

Casting soft plastics in the upper reaches has been producing flathead, bream, trevally, tarpon and queenfish.

Flathead can be found around the mouth between the ramps, with live baits getting the better fish.

Out the front a few golden trevally can be found on the 8 Mile along with squire.

School mackerel have started to show up, with the inshore grounds from Burrum to Point Vernon worth a look.

Platypus Bay

The fishing in Platypus Bay has been hard going, snapper have been hard to find over the past few weeks, with fishing at night the best bet.

Fishing in a burley trail has attracted a few nice snapper but a lot of effort is required up there at present.

Max had a great day on the water after hooking this diamond trevally in the Sandy Strait. ANDREW CHORLEY

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds like 25Fathom and the southern gutters have been a good option of late, snapper, sweetlip, trevally, reef jacks, red emperor and parrot have been reported.

The grounds over Breaksea Spit have also been producing over recent weeks.

Local Reefs

On the local reefs, snapper have been taking cut and live baits on the Arty, with a burley trail also working well to bring in the fish.

Sweetlip, blackall and cod have been other catches.

For those chasing a feed of squid, good numbers can still be found around the islands of the straits and on the weed beds along the western side of Fraser Island.

Sandy Strait

Flathead are beginning to fire in the Sandy Strait and as we move into September we will see some good fish move onto the flats.

Letting the bigger fish go is very important to our spawning of flathead so please handle with care when putting the bigger fish back.

Whiting, bream, grunter, jew and trevally have been other captures in the Sandy Strait, with clear conditions making it tricky at times.

Dropping leaders down works with the clear water.

Urangan Pier

Off the pier flathead can be found around the pylons, with live pike getting the best results.

Out the end longtail tuna have been reported hitting live baits floated under balloons.

Bream, golden trevally and squid have been other catches from Urangan Pier.

To find out more, visit www.herveybaysportfishing. com.au.