FISHING: Where to find the barra biting in the Bay

STORMY conditions combined with recent rains has made for some great conditions for targeting barramundi of late combined with some relatively light winds it has been a great past few weeks for anglers.

Burrum

Mud crabs have been about in the Burrum river with may pots spread out through the system. Barramundi have been about taking live baits at night between the ramps. Areas like black bank and the deeper holes in the mid-reaches will also be worth a look. Whiting have been reported coming from the beache around the river mouth with live yabbies working well. Out the front a few school and spotted mackerel can be found on the burrum 8 mile on live baits and whole pilchards. Dropping metal spinners down with a quick retrieve is also very effective. Golden trevally and grunter have been other catches out on the 8 mile.

Urangan Pier

Off the Pier their has been a few good queenfish to the meter mark about. Live baits have worked well and can be either floated out or set on a ball sinker. Other species on offer are golden trevally and Giant trevally. In the first channel flathead, whiting, bream and a few gar fish have been reported.

Local Reefs

The local shallow reefs have been firing but so have the sharks. Fishing water less than 4 meters has been the only way to avoid them. Lightly rigged baits floated over the reef has worked well for species like sweetlip, coral trout, blackall and cod. For those using lures soft plastics are always a safe bet. Working around the islands has seen queenfish and golden trevally respond well to small micro jigs and soft plastics. Squid have been about with some good numbers reported in the northern end of the straits toward moon point in the shipping channels.

Platypus Bay

Tuna schools are scattered so far and no big numbers have yet arrived. The coming weeks wills see an increase in tuna as we move towards Autumn. Dropping under the tuna schools has resulted in some queenfish, golden trevally and and big GT's being caught. School mackerel have been about and quickly snip off your offerings. Fishing for them with 40g slugs has been effective with 50mm of wire above the lure. A few sotted mackerel are still lingering around and can be found in small groups on the surface. For bottom fisherman scarlets, grunter and sweetlip can be found on the reefs taking fresh cut and live baits.

Sandy Straits

In the Sandy straits barramundi are a big target for many at the moment. The ledges down the straits have been producing a few with over a meter being reported. Working soft vibes is a deadly technique on big barra and with the help of your electronics it can take mush of the guess work out. Grunter, salmon and GT's have been about in the straits holding up in many of the deep holes and creek entrances. Whiting anglers have been mostly working the northern end of the straits with a few good catches coming on the night tides. Mangrove jacks have also been about with the night tides again the best time to target them in the creeks on the island. Big queenfish, golden trevally and Gt have been cruising the ledge of the island and dirty water lines looking for an easy feed with all the bait stacked up in these areas. Live baiting, trolling and casting soft vibes have all been effective techniques.