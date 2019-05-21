FISHING: How to the beat smaller tides and winds

ANOTHER breezy week the past week has played havoc with anglers. It shouldn't be long before we start seeing some nicer days with the winter weather patterns just around the corner.

This week we have smaller tides which means the water will be clearer so dropping your leader and line class will be crucial.

Burrum

IN THE Burrum, the full moon produced some good whiting catches, this week away from the moon will be a little slower.

The night tides seem to get the best results with some good bream in with the whiting.

Out the front, mac tuna can be found working the small bait along with longtail tuna.

The Burrum 8-Mile will be one of the early spots to target snapper. Day break tide changes are always a favourable tide and if you can get live bait even better.

School mackerel, golden trevally and blackall have been reported coming from the 8-Mile.

Local Reefs

THE local reef scene has seen some impressive coral trout taken inshore. Many of the better fish have been taken on live baits with cod also being a steady by-catch.

Snapper have not showed up yet but will not be far away. Diver whiting have been reported in their usual haunts, but the size seems to be different every day.

The bigger fish certainly seem to be more scattered with the bigger patches holding smaller size fish.

Live yabbies as always have been the go to bait along with gulp worms for those willing to try soft plastics.

In the shipping channels mac tuna can be found with very small slugs from 10 to 15g getting results.

A few spanish and school mackerel can be found off Point Vernon and have responded well to trolling.

Dom Venezia with a solid golden trevally. ANDREW CHORLEY

BIG longtail tuna have been creating some fun off the Pier taking live baits under balloons along with free spooling live baits out with the current.

Spanish mackerel, broad bar mackerel and school mackerel have also made an appearance at times. In the first channel whiting, bream and flathead are the main targets. Squid have been about at times but are not in any numbers as yet.

Wide Grounds

THE wider reefs have been a little out of reach for many with persistent south easterly winds making it choppy.

For those with larger vessels they reported coral trout, squire, scarlets, parrot, cod and red emperor.

Sandy Strait

THE strait has seen a few schools of mac tuna working from Kingfisher to Ungowa.

Small metal slices has been working well for those after some sport.

On the ledges a few cod have been taken on live baits and soft vibes along with grunter.

Whiting fisherman will have to work hard this week with less run in the tide.

Again, night time tides are the go with it getting harder to get a feed in daylight hours these days.

Flathead have been about on the flats with soft plastics working well. In the Mary river system, a few barra have been in the upper reaches of the Mary. The lack of rain has seen a few fish push right up along with threadfin salmon. In the mid and lower reaches fathead and bream have been the main catches aong with the odd Jew at night.