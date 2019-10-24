FISHING: Last days to chase barra on the Fraser Coast

MAMMOTH CATCH: Ashley Golder hooked this big golden trevally while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

MAMMOTH CATCH: Ashley Golder hooked this big golden trevally while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. ANDREW CHORLEY

SMALLER tides this week will suit anglers wanting to fish the mid-reaches of the rivers and creeks, and those anglers wanting to lure fish for mangrove jacks and barramundi.

With the closure of the barramundi season on November 1 there is not long left to get amongst them.

Burrum

Whiting can be found on black bank along with flathead and the odd bream. Out the front a few school mackerel can be found trolling hardbodied lures and spinning spoons.

Barra have been reported through the river with live baits working well.

Local Reefs

The local reefs have been producing blue parrot, cod, sweetlip, squire, coral trout and the odd mackerel.

For most of our reef species, early morning is best along with the late afternoon.

The channel hole, outer banks and the Arty will be worth a look this week.

Tony Bates weighed in this blackall and trevally during the recent Interclub Fishing Competition at Toogoom. Tony's club, Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club, was the overall winner of the competition. CONTRIBUTED

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has produced some great fishing for pelagics, with good numbers of mac tuna entering the bay.

Matching the hatch has been critical. Longtail tuna, golden trevally and the odd cobia have also been reported.

Sandy Strait

A few barra have been reported around river heads over the full moon period. With the smaller tides this week, working the mid reaches will be the better option.

Further down the straits, mangrove jacks can be found in the creeks of the Island and on the ledges.

Blackall,cod and sweetlip are also being reported along the ledges of Fraser Island.

Urangan Pier

Some good fishing has been had at times with golden trevally, Spanish mackerel and longtail tuna reported.

Jew and barra have also been about taking live baits. In the first channel, bream, whiting and flathead have been caught on the last two hours of the run-in tide.