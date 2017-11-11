Fishing looking good as pelagics chasing bait throughout bay

AFTER a great week of weather, anglers had a good chance to get out and find a few fish.

With water temperatures on the rise, pelagics are getting active and with all the bait in the bay from the rain, things are looking good.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has had some huge tuna schools move in, with mostly mac tuna carving up the bait.

Under the tuna, golden trevally, school mackerel and tea leaf trevally can be found.

Bait fisherman have reported scarlets, snapper, blackall and sweetlip on the reefs.

Wide grounds

The wide grounds didn't fish well during the big tides but should improve this week.

Scarlets, snapper, hussar, cod and coral trout will be on offer.

GREAT CATCH: This cod was a nice catch for Kim while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing charter. undefined

At Breaksea Spit, reports of some good small black marlin sessions have been reported.

Local reefs

The local reefs fished well this week, with sweetlip, blackall, coral trout, grunter and cod being reported.

In the shipping channels, school mackerel and mac tuna have been reported.

The odd longtail is in the mix, with a few schools about on dawn.

Urangan Pier

The Urangan Pier has been a little quiet but will improve in the coming weeks.

Spanish mackerel, queenfish and golden trevally have been reported from the second channel.

In the first channel, whiting, gar and bream have been reported on the high tide.

Sandy Strait

In the Great Sandy Strait, the fishing has been good in the past week.

Whiting were good during the full moon, with the night tides fishing the best.

Grunter and flathead have been near the creek entrances and salmon can also be found working bait schools.

In the Mary River system, salmon can be found in the lower reaches.

Putting the pots in will be a good option, with some good numbers of mud crabs reported this week.

Burrum

The Burrum has begun to clean up, with some good fishing now in the lower reaches.

Whiting have been active, with specimens to 42cm being caught.

Queenfish have been found herding up bait around the flats out the front, along with school mackerel.

On the Burrum 8-Mile, tuna schools can be found working.

Live baits have produced golden trevally, cod and the odd late-season snapper on the 8-Mile.