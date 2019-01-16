FISHING: Reel in a golden catch with solid advice

SPOT ON: Charlie reeled in this quality gold spot cod from a shallow reef.

SPOT ON: Charlie reeled in this quality gold spot cod from a shallow reef. contributed

CONSTANT easterlies have been giving anglers little chance of heading up the island or out wide, fishing the close grounds of late has been the best option.

Building tides this week should get a few reefies active with some good fish about for those who put in the effort.

Urangan Pier

Golden trevally have been taking live baits out the end of the jetty with fish to 8kg reported.

Big GTs have also been a target for the hardcore anglers with fish over 30kg present out there.

At night pencil squid have been abundant and make for great fresh baits and are also great on the table.

In the first channel whiting, gar and bream have been reported.

Burrum

Mangrove jacks have been the most sought-after fish in the Burrum at present.

Working the snags has produced some great fish with live and dead baits also working well.

Grunter have been reported from the mid-reaches along with flathead and whiting.

Crabs have been slow but as we see a bit more run this week it's worth a look for a mud crab.

Local Reefs

The local reefs can produce some great fishing this time of year.

Coral trout have been very active of late taking soft plastics and vibes worked over the reef.

Fishing in less than 30 foot of water seems to be the best way to avoid sharks at the moment.

In the shallows sweetlip, blackall, tusk fish and cod have also been reported.

Simon had a taste of fishing on the Fraser Coast after hooking this queenfish while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. contributed

Wide Grounds

Limited reports this week due to the strong easterlies but, for those that ventured, cod, coral trout, hussar and parrot were reported.

The pelagics have also been about in the central bay with mac tuna and spotted mackerel scattered throughout.

Platypus Bay

Sharks, sharks and more sharks have plagued anglers fishing Platypus Bay.

Spotted mackerel have been about with small slugs working well.

Sharks can harass the boats so moving about is essential to get away from the pesky ones.

Tuna are scattered with longtail and mac tuna working the surface in small schools of 10 to 20 fish. Approaching the schools quietly with the engine just ticking over is the best approach. On the reefs, scarlets, blackall and grunter have been reported.

Sandy Strait

Threadfin salmon have been working the drains throughout the Mary River.

Casting hardbodie lures, soft plastics and vibes has seen results. Grunter have been in good numbers through the mid-reaches of the river and have been taking yabbies, prawns and small live mullet.

Flathead can be found along the western side of Fraser Island, working the shallows has produced some good catches with big queenfish also in the mix.

The ledges down the strait will be worth a look for sweetlip, cod and scarlets.