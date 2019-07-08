Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Freedom Fishing Supplies owner Michelle Devenish says fishing needs to be sustainable.
Freedom Fishing Supplies owner Michelle Devenish says fishing needs to be sustainable. freedom fishing supplies
Community

FISHING FUTURE: 'Bleak outlook without reforms'

Boni Holmes
by
8th Jul 2019 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF WE are to ensure the next generation can still wet a line, something needs to change.

That's the view of keen angler and Freedom Fishing Supplies owner Michelle Devenish.

"We do need change to make fishing sustainable," she said.

"There are so many changes and I agree with some of them and some of them I don't."

There are 102 proposed changes to the Queensland Government's Fisheries Regulation 2008 and people have until July 19 to have their say.

"At the moment this is a proposal only.

"But you need to read all the documentation, you need to read the discussion before doing the online survey."

Ms Devenish said the outcome of the paper would be felt throughout the Fraser Coast.

"This is going to impact everyone - the recreational fisher, commercial and charter boats.

"It has to be a positive change to ensure our kids and grandchildren can go down and catch a fish as well."

More Stories

boonooroo commercial fishermen fccommunity fcfishing fcmaryborough fcpolictics fisheries queensland maaroom poona queensland government recreational fishers sandy strait
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    premium_icon UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    Health Steadying herself against the machine she'll use to take vitals of a dozen patients in just minutes, a visibly exhausted nurse looks out at a full waiting room.

    Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    premium_icon Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    Crime Figures revealed after months of inquiries over Right to Information

    'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    News "The staff are doing a great job, it's not their fault ..."

    NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    premium_icon NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    News The annual NAIDOC Ball takes place Saturday from 6.30pm.