FISHING FUTURE: 'Bleak outlook without reforms'

Freedom Fishing Supplies owner Michelle Devenish says fishing needs to be sustainable.

IF WE are to ensure the next generation can still wet a line, something needs to change.

That's the view of keen angler and Freedom Fishing Supplies owner Michelle Devenish.

"We do need change to make fishing sustainable," she said.

"There are so many changes and I agree with some of them and some of them I don't."

There are 102 proposed changes to the Queensland Government's Fisheries Regulation 2008 and people have until July 19 to have their say.

"At the moment this is a proposal only.

"But you need to read all the documentation, you need to read the discussion before doing the online survey."

Ms Devenish said the outcome of the paper would be felt throughout the Fraser Coast.

"This is going to impact everyone - the recreational fisher, commercial and charter boats.

"It has to be a positive change to ensure our kids and grandchildren can go down and catch a fish as well."