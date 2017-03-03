Fishing report: Autumn brings tuna migration to Bay

THE past week has seen some fresh and gusty winds with our south-east trade winds now in full swing. Pelagics will begin to ramp things up over the coming weeks as we see our autumn tuna migration enter the bay.

Burrum

Burrum has been a great location to hide from the recent winds. Targeting barra, jacks, grunter and whiting has been popular with most. The recent big tides certainly stirred up the whiting with some good fish 40cm being reported.

Out the front mac tuna have been active around the Burrum 8-Mile with golden trevally being reported deeper in the water column.

Wide grounds

The wide grounds have been off limits for most crews due to the recent strong winds. But when we have a break in the weather it will certainly be worth a look with good reports of coral trout, sweetlip, cod and parrot.

Out wide tuna have been very active with mac tuna, spanish mackerel and longtail crashing bait out there.

Platypus Bay

Up in Platypus Bay mac tuna have moved in, the mac tuna are in fairly big numbers which has pushed the longtails out. The small bait has made things tricky for sport fisherman.

Matching the hatch is very important with small slugs working best.

On the bottom scarlets, blackall, grunter and golden trevally have been taking soft plastics, soft vibes and fresh cut baits.

Local reefs

On the local reefs blue parrot, coral trout, sweetlip, blackall and golden trevally have been reported.

The sweetlip have been coming in on fresh hardy heads, squid and herring.

This season has been a good one for those chasing blue parrot.

Live crabs have been getting some good fish with specimens to 13kg being reported.

On the deep reefs pencil squid had been thick over the past week making great baits for the reef or a nice feed.

Sandy Strait

The Strait has been fairly quiet of late mostly due to the lack of rain this season. With this summer being one of the driest on record, it is no wonder that some of our species have been hard to find.

Salmon have been reported down the strait along with barra, jacks, grunter, whiting and flathead.

In the Mary River the salmon have been active at the heads along with right up the river to the town reaches.

In the Mary barra, grunter, flathead and whiting have also been reported.

Good whiting have been coming from the mid and lower reaches of the river with anglers targeting them on live yabbies.

The Booral Flats will also be worth a look for a feed of whiting with the first hour of the run-in tide getting the best results.

Urangan Pier

From the pier golden trevally, mac tuna, queenfish and mackerel have been reported from the second channel.

In the first channel, whiting, bream and flathead have been reported.

Have you had a good catch recently? Email your photo with details to amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au