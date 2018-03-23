FISHING REPORT: Break in weather sends fishers far and wide

Jake and Ray reeled in two nice black jew while fishing Hervey Bay waters with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

FINALLY we saw a break in the weather last weekend and local boaties headed far and wide looking for a feed.

The swell dropped away earlier in the week, making it possible to fish some grounds that have had little pressure of late outside Fraser Island.

Burrum

Out at Burrum, barramundi have been taken around Black Bank, the mouth of the Gregory and around Buxton.

Other captures have been flathead between the ramps, whiting on Black Bank and the outside flats and some queenfish around the markers.

Local reefs

The local reefs have been hit-and-miss of late but should fire up towards Easter.

Fishing with fresh baits like pencil squid and hardy heads will see the best results.

Sweetlip, blackall, grey mackerel, school mackerel, cod and blue parrot have been reported from the local reefs.

Fishing at Moon Point was rewarding for Cam after hooking this cod caught off Moon Point. andrew chorley

Wide Grounds

The Wide Grounds were finally accessible over the weekend and early parts of the week and saw some good fishing at times.

Coral trout, sweetlip, hussar, parrot and cod were the main catches inside.

Outside the grounds, spanish mackerel, wahoo, coronation trout, red throats and the usual mix of reefies were reported.

Urangan Pier

Out the end in the second channel, big GTs are taking live school mackerel for those after an epic battle.

Other species being reported are golden trevally, longtail tuna and the odd spanish and grey mackerel.

In the first channel gar, whiting and flathead have been reported on the high tide with fresh baits best.

Platypus Bay

Up in Platypus Bay we are seeing a fairly slow season for tuna and surface pelagics.

There are opportunities there to tangle with these speedsters but the presence of big bull sharks is a constant problem.

Other species up there that are worth targeting at night on the reefs are sweetlip, scarlets, trevally and snapper.

Sandy Strait

The Mary river still has fresh coming down but some have had a good run of barra fishing.

Prawns are running and can be found in their usual haunts.

Other captures in the strait have been flathead from the creek mouths, grunter in the holes and blackall and blue parrot on the ledges.