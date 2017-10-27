FISHING REPORT: Crabs and prawns multiplying

3. We received the next photo via email. Bryce Nelmes caught and released this 73cm flathead out of Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

3. We received the next photo via email. Bryce Nelmes caught and released this 73cm flathead out of Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

AFTER one of the wettest Octobers on record it has laid a great foundation leading into our summer months. And it's already starting to show - let's check out this week's local fishing report.

With last week's new moon and bigger tides it was perfect timing to help salt-up the area again.

With more water turn and flow we will see more and more crab action, bait such as herring and mullet, plus hopefully, some decent-sized prawns for eating or bait use.

The Mary and Susan River systems have been producing some decent catches of black and silver bream with a few grunter mostly being landed on prawns or strip bait.

The Burrum system on the other hand has been hit with the notorious snot weed - so fishing around the ramp or foreshore is difficult but heading up-river chasing a few barra or jacks is a great option as these species don't mind a bit of a mix between the fresh and salt.

Just a reminder that barramundi closed season starts noon November 1 until noon February 1, 2018, excluding our stocked impoundment dams.

Heading north up along Fraser throughout Platypus Bay the dirty surface water reaches as far out as Moon Point or even out to the 8-Mile off Burrum.

Be reassured the water beneath the surface is still boosting fish.

Plenty of pelagic action, they're there cleaning up all the washed-out bait-fish again this week.

Matching the hatch with them is key - you'll need small 15-20g slugs or on overcast days try working stick baits and surface poppers.

For the big boats heading a little wider some nice little scarlets and still some snapper coming off the reefs, along with a few blackall, cod and railway perch.

A big thank you to everyone who made the effort to get out and test the waters after the rain. Let's check out what they caught...