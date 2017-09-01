Fishing report: Great weather for weekend fish

1&2. First up we have father and son duo Darren and Harry Thelan with matching flathead caught last Saturday. They sent these photos through on our Facebook Page.

WEATHER conditions have improved this week and local anglers have made the most of it - not to mention this coming weekend is looking great too.

Let's check out this week's local fishing report.

Fishing around the local haunts this week has been much more comfortable, lighter winds and smaller tides and its only getting better for the upcoming week.

Fishing throughout the Mary River has again been a popular spot with fishos landing decent sized grunter around 53cm with bi-catches of bream and of course catfish eels - no one said fishing was easy or fair, you've got to take the good with the bad.

Threadfin down the river have still been present but are proving harder to catch, give yourself the best chance by using good quality bait and display it naturally on the hook for example make sure your prawns are straight as if they were swimming, not kinked up.

I think we can all agree that we need a bit of rain.

Nothing is better to freshen up the rivers and creeks than a good downpour.

It'll bring the bait on more which in turn will increase the fish numbers so it's a win win - start doing your rain dances.

Flathead have still been on the chew, some great catches coming from the sandbanks and drains along the mainland whether down around Maaroom and Boonooroo or along the foreshore near Toogoom or Burrum Heads.

And if you want to add something to the dinner table there's still plenty of squid getting around. Try the rocks out off Poona or around Boonooroo Point.

Now it's time for this week's brag section...