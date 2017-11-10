FISHING REPORT: Gutters provide fine catches

7. And lastly Michelle Devenish was able to hit the water again and land a nice little estuary cod on Tuesday.

THE more hot, muggy days the more chance of afternoon storms, but it is bittersweet as it does stir up the fish, especially the mangrove jack.

So take the good with the bad and remember the fish don't care if it's raining, they're already wet.

We had extraordinarily good conditions last weekend, the stars well-and- truly aligned.

The big full moon, variable winds, in summer, and on a weekend!

We had boats and fishos spread far and wide.

For the first time this summer the Southern and Northern Gutters got a touch-up, producing mixed catches of reef fish such as cod, railway perch, blackall, parrot and grassy sweetlip. All excellent eating fish.

For the smaller boats or our local sports fisherman, hugging the island and targeting the shallows for large rogue, predatory fish like GT, queenfish or even a little black marlin was on the cards.

Fly, slugs, poppers or plastic have all been popular.

With such good weather predicted from the last week, an overnighter trip was definitely on the cards.

Sneaking up some of our mainland creeks or even over along the island, ledges and bommies fire of a night with some very nice early season jack taking lures, strip baits and livies.

The Mary River is taking longer than expected to re-salt but down towards the river mouth around the heads has had a lot more activity than up the river and in the town reaches - with lots of juvenile threadfin, just under the limit, giving hope for the summer ahead, but also a select few landed over the magic metre mark.

Now let's check out this week's local catches - it's time for our brag board.