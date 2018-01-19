FISHING REPORT: Keep that cast net handy

10. Dallas Gibbs beat the heat and came home with the goods from a night fish. This threadfin was 120cm.

Happy New Year Fishos, for most, our holidays have come to, or are close to coming to their end.

The weather has been fairly fishable with some great reports coming in, so we've decided to dedicate this week's report as a Christmas catch up fishing report.

Let's check out what you've been up to.

With our typical summer weather conditions, picking a suitable spot is as important as picking the right bait.

With these stronger southerly winds on the wrong tide, throughout the Sandy Strait can be a bit hairy, so on those days, the mainland creeks, estuaries and even the river can offer some much need protection.

As an added bonus for those who have been baiting the pots, there has been some good-sized muddies being caught, and remember to always have a cast net handy as there are patches of prawns all around the Sandy Strait.

Some hot spots this week throughout the Mary and Susan rivers have been around Beaver Rock itself or Reindeer Rocks, Crab and Power Islands or out off the back boat ramp at River Heads.

We've had numerous reports of threadfin salmon up 14kg, blue salmon, grunter and bream.

Also it's the perfect hot conditions for barramundi and they're very active at the moment but it's still closed season until noon on Fabruary 1, so if you do catch one, although heartbreaking, its gotta be released as soon as possible.

On the calmer days an extended trip up and out around Platypus Bay has proven popular with sports anglers sight casting and flicking lures in the shallows for monstrous GT's and queen fish. There are still some small black marlin taking skirted, popped or skimmed lures.

Now it's time for this week's Brag Board - we have a lot of photos to catch up on so let's check it all out.