Fishing report: Maaroom produces prawn hauls

Our very own Melissa Frohloff showing off the quality of the prawns in Maaroom Creek.

WELL, we must be doing something right; a beautiful weekend of light winds, leading into a mid-week forecast of heavy rain, and clearing by the weekend again. Could not have planned it better.

Let's take a look at this week's fishing report.

Both the southern and northern gutters have been fishing well when the weather conditions have been suitable, with good catches of nannigai, grassy sweetlip and coral trout.

Greg with a very impressive 10kg black spot venus tusk fish.

There has been plenty of pelagic action between Arch Cliffs all the way up to Rooney's Point with reports of longtail and mack tuna and spotted mackerel taking small metal slugs or blades.

There are plenty of bait fish schooling in the shallows as well, attracting large golden trevally, making for some fantastic sight fishing conditions using soft plastics.

Still up the Island where Wathumba Creek continues to fish well with monster summer whiting up to 40cm and flathead.

Colin Merrriman from Canberra with a longtail tuna caught on fly.

And Coongul Creek is also fishing very well for mangrove jack and summer whiting.

The inshore reefs such as Sammie's and Moon Ledge have been reporting grassy sweetlip, blackall and estuary cod, while Gatakers Bay has been very popular with good quality black soft tusk fish off the bommies.

Using fresh crabs has been the preferred bait for the tuskies, however large banana prawns are also having results.

The Mary River has been producing the goods with grunter up to 60cm, barramundi, threadfin salmon and mangrove jack reported throughout the entire river system, and quality prawns in large schools around Dundathu. However, with all this rain courtesy of Debbie, the upper reaches of the Mary River will start to run quite fresh, and give it a good flush out, which is exactly what we need to get the fish, prawns and crabs on the move.

Promising signs from Maaroom Creek with numerous reports of large quantities of prawns throughout the creek.

The average size is around 4 inches however there are quite a lot of 6 inch prawns in among them.

And the mangrove jack are just as aggressive as ever with quality fish caught at Maaroom, Boonoroo, Butha and Kauri creeks.