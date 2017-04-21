Fishing report: Mixed bag of fish at Wide Grounds

CATCH OF THE DAY:Young Cooper was thrilled to haul in this longtail tuna, which was caught off Arch Cliffs.

THE Easter period certainly turned it on with the weather.

Unfortunately it looks like it was short lived with another south easterly blow this weekend.

WIDE GROUNDS

The wide grounds have fished well, red emperor, parrot, hussar, moses perch, coral trout and cod were reported.

The fishing was productive over Break Sea Spit, with crews reporting good catches of mixed reef fish and pelagics. There may be some swell out there over the next few days with the wind, but hopefully it will drop away next week.

LOCAL REEFS

The local reefs have produced some great catches with good trout, cod, sweetip, golden trevally, blackall and blue parrot reported.

Fresh cut baits have been working the best with hardy heads being a favourite for anglers chasing sweetlip.

Around the islands queenfish, mackerel,squire and trevally can be found working the current lines.

URANGAN PIER

The Urangan Pier has produced some school mackerel, queenfish, golden trevally and longtail tuna.

The first channel has produced some nice whiting and flathead in the dirty water with yabbies working well.

The local beaches will also be worth checking out on the high tide with yabbies and worms being prime baits.

PLATYPUS BAY

The pelagic action on the surface has slowed in Platypus Bay with the tuna schools being scattered throughout the Bay. Micro jigging for species like golden trevally, mackerel, scarlets and snapper has been very productive.

Longtails have been taken on soft plastics worked through the schools with poppers also working well.

If your bait is your thing, cut baits fished into a berly trail has produced some scarlets, blackall, trevally and snapper.

BURRUM

The Burrum usually produces some nice whiting at this time of year. The areas to look at are the flats out the front, along with mouth of the Gregory and the Islands. Yabbies are prime bait, but with the current flow in the river worms can be a better option.

SANDY STRAIT

As the weather cools bread and butter species like whiting, bream and flathead will be the main targets for most down the Strait.

Barramundi, salmon and grunter are still about with live baits working well.