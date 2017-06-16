FISHING REPORT: Perfect weather and the fish biting

Ashley with a nice cod caught in the Sandy Strait.

WHAT a great week of fishing! The weather over the weekend, Sunday especially, was just perfect.

Now let's check out this week's fishing report.

Ariel weighed in his catch a 4.74kg black jew - nice catch.

With such a wide variety of fish being caught around the Fraser Coast, anglers have really been spoilt for choice.

Let's start with the Mary River. It's producing everything from bream and flathead to metre-plus threadfin and jew.

The smaller fish are going strong on flesh strips or mullet-gut targeted around the snags and mangrove roots, and nothing tempts a thready more than a tasty live prawn or herring sitting in the drains and washouts.

So a cast net is a great investment, you know what they say - fresh is best.

The stretch between here and the island is boiling with those pelagic fish still, mac tuna, queen fish, school mackerel and greys all taking a mix of lures.

The most fun would definitely be fishing light with little 20/30g slugs, but worth trolling from spot to spot medium divers say 2-2.5 metres.

This is what we love to see - a true-blue local fishing family. Meet the McColl's. They had a fantastic day's fishing in the river bringing home the fresh fish for dinner.

The winter whiting craze is in full swing, multiple areas are worth a look - the deeper channels out off Tinnanbar, Gatakers Bay, even as far up as Woodgate.

A few different bait displays are working a treat such as the gulp blood worm, beach worms, yabbies and even strips of squid.

Squid have been caught along the rocky edges and coffee rock ledges either with a hand spear and spotlight or casting a jig for them.

Great bait and also great eating so its win win