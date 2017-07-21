Fishing report: Sweet fish rewards out wide

HOW the year is flying by, as another glorious week gets ticked off the calendar our local anglers have had a smorgasbord of fishing available to them.

Let's check out what's been caught and where.

Again this week we had multiple areas firing and a large variety of fishing being landed across the Fraser Coast.

Winter time is notorious for big bream both black and silver and most being landed in the The Mary, Susan and Burrum River systems and their connecting creeks anywhere around structure or snags with most using mullet gut or chicken strips as bait. Some even adding the element of a garlic or aniseed smell.

The tailor and other pelagic fish have continued to entertain.

Putting on a show throughout the Great Sandy Strait best for these guys has been small metal slugs of medium diving lures cast out or trolled.

Anchoring out off a local ledge or reef such as Kimbackers, Moon, The Arti or Fig Tree has had some surprising results with cod, blackall, scarlets up to 50cm, squire, grassy sweetlip and coral trout being tempted.

The threadys are still present, mostly down river towards Beaver Rock and River Heads with grunter, jew and blue salmon being caught also - most have been using livies whether it be mullet, herring or prawns.

Squid numbers have been steady with a few bigger tiger squid being reported plus some really decent muddies showing up in pots.

I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, crab numbers have decreased but the quality couldn't be better.

For the big boaties who got out wide, the rewards were sweet, with everything from trophy reds and snapper to monster spanish mackerel and cobia.

Now let's have a look at this week's brag board...