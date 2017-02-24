Fishing report: tips while we all wait for that rain

Brother and sister fishing team Mila and Reef, above and below, landing their first barramundi each out at Lenthalls Dam.

HOW the year is flying; a week away from March and I think rain is on all of our minds.

Let's have a look at what the locals have been catching.

Barra, barra, barra!

A catch from a trip on Tuesday, a nice feed of flathead and cod.

The Mary, Susan and Burrum Rivers are jam-packed full of beautiful saltwater barramundi ranging in size from 55cm to over a metre.

The majority of them are being landed on the classic barra lures like Bombers, Reidy's B52's, Storm Thunder Barra.

Best for our muddy Mary are the Gold's, Rusty, Red type colours cast or trolled around the drains and channels.

Beau Knight with a lovely barra caught on a humble yabbie of all things.

And for the anglers chasing a challenge try the soft plastic vibes around the snags.

The added advantage of our area is that we are able to head inland and chase a few freshwater barra but with a completely different technique e.g. big soft tailed shad lures or weedless surface lures over the lily pads.

Mangrove jack you'll find lurking in the same areas. The jacks are huge fans of these hot dry conditions but are usually more tempted by a tasty live bait.

There are heaps of bait around including the first reports of prawns. Within the next two to four weeks the prawns are going to be the perfect size, even more so if we get this rain they're predicting this weekend.

From product testing this week we found the bread and butter fish such as flathead and bream have been quite hard to entice, so match the hatch and change the lures up until you find a winner - ours was an old faithful 3D Yo-Zuri Crystal Shrimp.