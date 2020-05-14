FISHING: Set up tackle for bream on the bite

With COVID-19 restrictions now eased, Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing can now take one angler at a time on board. Hervey Bay resident, Tim, took advantage of the new relaxed rules recently and landed some great fish.

By Andrew Chorley

Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing

WITH temperatures dropping, anglers will start to think about our winter species.

Bream, flathead, tailor, jew, snapper and squid are all favourites with inshore anglers during winter and will be on the agenda from now through to spring.

Keeping an eye on water temps is crucial as we see them get down to the low 20s it will be time to dust off the snapper and bream gear.

Burrum

The Burrum was fishing well for barra in the upper reaches before the cold weather.

On the warmer days they will be worth a look. Check the temperature range ahead to plan your assault those evenings with milder temperatures wills see the better day time bites for barra.

Bream have started to school sith some quality bream coming from the mouth of the Gregory and black bank at night. Sand Whiting are also a good option and can be found in the river from the Gregory to the Mouth along with along the beaches. Diver whiting wont be far away with areas such as Woodgate and Off Toogoom got areas to have a look.

Platypus Bay

Longtail tuna were in good numbers but a few windy days have kept anglers from fishing offshore. Looking for the birds is the most obvious way to find them but if you cant see any birds head to any known reef as generally they are not far away from reefs structure either. If you are after bottom fish the night tides have produced nice scarlets to 60 cm and grunter with fresh cut baits and whole squid working well as baits.

Wide Grounds

Fairly blowy conditions of late have restricted crew from heading wide. With that in mind snapper will start to move in soon with early season fish generally smaller when they come through the wide grounds but a welcome catch. Coral trout, cod, scarletts and other reef species will be all on offer and active while water temps are still up a bit.

Urangan Pier

A few broad bar mackerel have been caught of the end of the Pier as they make their migration into the Bay. School mackerel and the odd spanish can also be found out the end. Whiting, squid, flathead and gar have been the main catches in the first channel.

Local Reefs

We will start to see our fist schools of broad bar mackerel move in over the next few weeks. Targeting broady’s around navigation markers, reef edges and drop offs along with wrecks in the Bay and northern straits will soon see you get into a few. Broadys are a great eating mackerel and are often rated higher than spanish mackerel. Other species on the inshore reefs worth targeting will be coral trout and grass sweetlip. Those 2 species often fish very well before the water temps drop, try working shallower reefs to avoid the sharks. Around the islands squid, golden trevally and queenfish have been reported.

Sandy Strait

Down the straits it’s a great time to target flathead. Around the mouth of the Mary is a great place to start along with working the mangrove fringes of the Western side of Fraser Island. Soft plastics are always dynamite and can also be handy if other species like grunter or salmon turn up. Just before the cold snap barra were active over the neat tides in the mid reaches of the Mary taking soft vibes and live baits. Salmon reports were down a little but as we move into winter and the water clears we will see more salmon move back into the river. Whiting and bream have been reported around the mouth of the Susan and along Kangaroo island with some good reports also coming from out the front of Booral.