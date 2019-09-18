FISHING: Six top places to cast a line this week

WHAT A WHOPPER! This big diamond trevally was the catch of the day for Paul Cornwell, caught off Arch Cliffs.

SPRING is here and so are the northerly winds.

Mid-week we saw a bit of a puff from the north but it looks like we should have some easterlies for the weekend.

As tides will be small this week, the upper reaches of the river systems will be worth a look.

Burrum

THE Gregory and Isis rivers have been producing a few mangrove jacks on live baits along with the odd barramundi.

In the Burrum, the flats have produced some good whiting and flathead, with the odd grunter also in the mix.

There's not much to report from out the front but when it settles, school mackerel, mac tuna and golden trevally should be about around the 8-Mile.

Lenthals Dam will also be worth a look as it warms up.

Working the edges with surface lures and weedless soft plastics will get results.

Ben Collins with a snapper caught while on charter with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. CONTRIBUTED

Urangan Pier

SOME huge Spanish mackerel have been reported off the pier.

Big live baits have landed the best results.

Golden trevally, school mackerel and flathead were also reported off the pier before the big northerly blow.

Other areas to look for whiting would be at Shelly Beach, around the aquarium and the beach south of the Harbour.

Weed has been a problem at times so keep an eye on your offering to make sure it's not fouled up.

Platypus Bay

LONGTAILS, school mackerel, golden trevally and the odd cobia have been reported from up the Island.

Local Reefs

ON THE local reefs, coral trout and sweetlip will be good target species.

Working soft plastics and jigs around the wrecks should also see some sport with golden trevally and school mackerel being reported.

Sandy Strait

THIS time of year, whiting are a great target species.

Getting out of the boat and walking the flats will see the best results.

Flathead are also abundant, during spring, with fish to 80cm being reported.

River Heads and the flats around the mouth of the Mary River have been producing good fish.

Barramundi and salmon have been active, taking live baits, soft plastics and vibes worked around the deep holes.

Grunter have also been active in the Susan River taking prawns and smaller live baits.

Further up the river in the town reaches, salmon have also been found.

The lack of rain over winter has spread the salmon out through the Mary River system.

Wide Grounds

REASONABLE fishing out wide has been reported.

Coral trout, sweetlip, cobia, cod and snaper were the main catches.