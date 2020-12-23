Fishing so good, even star NRL players head to Bay

THE fishing in Hervey Bay is so good, even star NRL players are getting out on the water.

Dally M player of the year Jack Wighton and fellow Raiders star Curtis Scott visited the region recently to do some fishing with Hervey Bay Fly and Sport Fishing.

With plenty of sunshine on the horizon and people enjoying their Christmas break, many others will be following suit and looking for the perfect spot to cast a line.

According to the crew from Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing, there has been plenty of action out on the water.

This season has been consistent with some great numbers of juvenile black marlin turning up, according to the crew.

The use of live bars, trolling gars, trolling Pakula skirted lures, and switching and sight casting with saltwater fly tackle worked well in snaring a catch.

Along with billfish, the team has also had some great spotty mackerel sessions with the first run of fish being the extra large size.

Mac tuna and longtail tuna often joined in on the action smashing through the bait balls.

On the flats, there were a few solid longtails cruising down the flat making for some great sight casting opportunities.

Along with longtails, queenfish, golden trevally, mac tuna and small black marlins have been seen frequently on the flat.

On the reefs coral trout, cod, snapper, golden and other trevallies have been caught.

Stickbaiting and surface lure fishing will be high on the agenda for many anglers, as species like queenfish, longtail and mac tuna and Spanish mackerel start to get aggressive on the surface.