FISHING GUIDE: Action warms up on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay is well known for its fantastic fishing and Sunshine Coast visitor Damian Said wasn't disappointed after reeling in this quality snapper while visiting the region.

Hervey Bay is well known for its fantastic fishing and Sunshine Coast visitor Damian Said wasn't disappointed after reeling in this quality snapper while visiting the region. CONTRIBUTED

SEASON changes are staring to happen as we see warmer conditions and seasonal northerly winds over the past week. We can still get some cool blows from the southwest but generally it certainly feels like winter is over.

This week's building tides to the full moon will provide great tides for snapper, big summer whiting, bream, jew and flathead.

Burrum

In the Burrum, flathead, bream, grunter and whiting have made up most of the catches with some golden trevally and school mackerel coming from the Burrum 8-Mile.

This week's tides should see some big whiting and bream from around the river mouth.

Wide grounds

The wide grounds have been producing coral trout, snapper, parrot, hussar and sweetlip from the southern gutters, the 25 fathom hole and beyond.

Reports from over Breaksea Spit have also been good and, if weather allows, will be worth the run.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has seen some tough fishing of late.

Mixed trevally can be found on some of the reefs with the odd snapper also about.

A few longtail tuna can be found deep in the water column, with the odd one also on the surface.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier, good catches of whiting have been reported.

Using live yabbies on the run in tide has got the best catches of whiting this week.

Flathead have been taken on live pike with some good specimens about. Good size jew have been taken at night from the pier and the rock wall, with captures up to 10kg being reported.

Mac tuna, longtail tuna and golden trevally have also been reported off the pier.

Sandy Strait

Down in the straits, whiting catches have been a highlight.

The Mary River, South Head, and Turkey Straits have been producing some good whiting caches.

Flathead have also been active, with good fish being found around the ledges, weed beds and along the flats of Fraser Island.

There have also been reports of blue salmon taking soft vibes and soft plastics in the Mary River. There has also been the odd thread fin salmon mixed in.

Diver whiting have continued their run with some good catches coming from the strait and along the western side of Big Woody Island.

Local reefs

The local reefs have generally been very slow of late.

Cod, sweetlip and blackall have been taken on the tide change on fresh and live baits.

On the shallow reefs, coral trout have been taken on shallow running hardbodies and should become more active as the water temps rise.