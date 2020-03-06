Fishing the gutters producing the goods

Greeny couldn't get the grin off his face with this monster Spanish Mackerel.

The waters of the Fraser Coast are beginning to salt up nicely now, and we are already starting to see the beginning of what’s shaping up to be a fantastic season of fishing.

Try not to let the rain put you off this weekend, cause the fish don’t care if you get wet 😊

Reports of quality prawns are coming in thick and fast in both Tuan and Maaroom Creeks with anglers reaching their boat limits within a couple of hours of casting the nets. The average size is around 5 inches.

They have moved further up the creeks now as it’s really starting to salt up now despite the colour of the water.

Mud Crabs are still on the move and being caught in numbers as are the sand crabs, and a few good reports of winter whiting and squid being caught between the Reef Islands and Tinnanbah.

There has been plenty of Mangrove Jack around particularly with the storm activity and these humid days are just adding to the bite rate and also high on the target list is Grunter with reports coming in from the entire Estuary System of the Sandy Straits.

Trolling Deep Diving hard bodies lures around the rock ledges at Fig Tree and Deep Creek, and Jigging 125mm vibes around River Heads has produced some beautiful Barramundi and Threadfin Salmon.

Still Plenty of Blackall, Estuary Cod, Grassy sweetlip and Black spot Venus tusk fish have been landed on the inshore reefs such as McKenzies, Mickeys and Sammies, and quality summer whiting have been landed of the beach between Moon Point and Congul Creek.

Platypus Bay was the ideal location for Sports Fisho’s to get onto some hard fighting fish, and with the abundance of bait fish around, our pelagic species were high on the hit list.

Numerous reports of quality Tuna with an average size between 7-10Kg have been taking a variety of lures from deep divers to large surface poppers, and deemed to be most popular, the humble metal slug cast into the bait balls and retrieved at high speeds.

These techniques were also irresistible for our Mackerel species, including Schoolies, Spotties, Grey’s and Spanish, all being landed in big numbers.

However, the tax man’s presence is causing a lot of frustration as only 1 in 5 fish are making it back to the boat without being sharked.

The Southern and Northern Gutters have also been popular with the best results coming from the early morning making tide. Coral Trout, Grassy Sweetlip and Scarlet Sea Perch were among the catches along with huge numbers of Hussar.