BRAG BOARD: Fishing the strait good option

3. Amy was out fishing through the week and landed this snodger grunter in shallow water over along Fraser Island.

WE'VE had such mixed conditioning when it comes to the weather, we've had it hot, cold, muggy and stormy. No wonder the fish are confused - but they are still out there.

Let's check out this week's local fishing report.

With the higher reaches of the Mary still out of action a lot have been focusing on the river mouths of the Susan and Mary Rivers down towards the Heads.

Some nice catches of grunter, bream, both black and silver plus threadfin and blue salmon being taken on baits or lures.

Heading out into the Sandy Strait has also been fairly lucrative with boaties landing pelagic fish in the shallow channels on slugs or a floated pillie.

Hitting the ledges and reefs along the island has produced catches of blackall, cod, moses perch and coral bream.

The Fraser Coast is still holding out for a good run of crabs and prawns with some muddies being landed throughout the river systems but nothing to write home about.

Small patches of decent prawns have been located in some creeks along the island.

Again this week we can report that the mangrove jack are as feisty as ever smashing live baits or flesh strip bait.

Best spots to try would be up the Burrum River around the rock ledges or Kauri, Poona or Tuan Creeks

There has been reports of winter whiting being caught down Tinnanbar/Tin Can Bay way. Most taking the humble yabbie or a bit of worm.

