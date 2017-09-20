Fishing tips for the kids and top spots on the Fraser Coast

Ryan McColl caught this threadfin salmon all on his own.

Ryan McColl caught this threadfin salmon all on his own. Freedom Fishing Supplies

IF your kids are itching to wet a line these school holidays and you need some advice on the best spots and times to hit the water the gang at Freedom Fishing Supplies have got you covered.

Amanda Drury said coming into the warmer months picking the right tides and getting out early with the kids were essential.

"Fit in as many hours as you can fishing and get home at midday before it gets too hot is ideal," Ms Drury said.

"It's also best to get in before the winds pick up of an arvo to make sure you have a smooth and safe ride for the kids."

Reef Sanders caught this 11.22kg Threadfin Salmon on his new rod from Freedom Fishing Supplies. Contributed

According to the fishing professional some of the best spots to take the kids these school holidays is Tuan, Maaroon, Poona, Tin Can Bay, the Mary River and River heads just to name some.

For land based fishing adventures, she suggested wetting a line off the Urangan Pier or at Burrum Heads.

"The Urangan Pier offers multiple species to catch, in the closer shallow channel you can catch whiting, break and flathead or if you're up for a walk the deep channel offers great bait collecting so it's fun jigging for herring with the kids," she said.

"Plus you never know you could hook onto a big mackerel or tuna."

Mila Sanders shows off her whiting. Freedom Fishing Supplies

The best fishing weather is early mornings.

When sussing out the right gear, Ms Drury said the number one thing to remember is starting little kids out with the right sized rod and reel.

"No use giving a four-year-old a normal size rod, it's good for them to learn how to cast and catch with a rod they can manoeuvrer easily," she said.

Blake Johnston with a PB 78cm flathead. Freedom Fishing Supplies

Freedom Fishing 2017 Family Fishing Competition is on this weekend.

For more information visit the team in-store or phone 4121 4621.