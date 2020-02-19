FISHING: Tuna are bringing the action in the Bay

IT'S been a wet few weeks but after all this rain we should see some great fishing on our local waters.

With all the fresh water about, it will push an abundance of bait out of the rivers and creeks and kick start some important cycles in the marine environment.

Burrum

The Burrum got an extra push of fresh water the past week or so with a few heavy downpours over the catchments. Barramundi can be found through the system on snags in the holes and around the mouth. Fishing live baits is productive if you can find them along with hoping soft vibes about.

Out the front whiting can be found on the beaches and on the 8-Mile grunter and golden trevally have been reported.

Wide Grounds

With the storms about we haven't had many crews venture out wide of late but when we get some stable weather expect some good fishing. Sharks will be a problem but species like coral trout, cod, hussar, parrot and scarlets will be on offer.

Platypus Bay

Tuna schools have started to show up and have been a bit of sport for anglers. Small slugs to 40g have been working along with soft plastics. A few spotted mackerel have been reported with numbers dropping away now. On the reefs scarlets, grunter and golden trevally have been reported.

Local Reefs

The local reef fishing scene should fire up over the coming weeks. Sweetlip and blackall have been reported on fresh baits with coral trout and cod coming in on live herring. Lure anglers have enjoyed some big inshore GT's with a few local hot spots producing. Queenfish and smaller golden trevallys have been found around the islands with small soft plastics on light tackle working well.

Gordon Urquhart from the UK hooked this giant trevally while fly fishing the Sandy Strait.

Urangan Pier

After a bit of fresh we usually get a good whiting bite off the Pier. The night tides always do best with live yabbies a must. Out the end in the second channel species like barramundi, GT's, jew and queenfish have been reported.

Sandy Strait

The strait has seen a fair bit of prawn start to move around. Around the Mary, barra have been reported from south and north head with lure and live bait anglers getting a few. Along the western flats of the island flathead, bream, whiting and grunter have been reported.