FISHING: What bait is getting bites around the Bay?

THE wind over the last week eased just enough to get out on the Bay.

Crews are still focusing mostly on fishing inshore with the reefs fishing well, along with some of the local estuaries.

Most of the coastal showers have impacted Fraser island more than the mainland.

Some decent rains are certainly needed to trigger some of our inshore species seasonal habits.

Burrum

The Burrum has been producing quality fish for the past few months now with good jack and barra fishing for those that put in the time.

Live baits have worked the best most days but lure anglers have also got their fair share.

Working the snags, rock bars and deep holes has been producing.

On the flats, whiting have been reported but will be more scattered this week on the smaller tides.

If you can get out, the Burrum 8-Mile will be worth a look for school and spotted mackerel with a few being reported taking pilchards drifted back lightly weighted.

NICE ONE: Olivia Harmer reeled in this top longtail tuna, caught off Arch Cliffs with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently. ANDREW CHORLEY

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds have been producing Spanish mackerel, coral trout, cod ,scarlets and grass sweetlip. Various tuna have been working out wide with mac tuna, longtail tuna and yellow fin in the mix.

Platypus Bay

Up in Platypus Bay the fishing is starting to ramp up, still patchy but a few good sessions have been had. Tuna, spanish mackerel,golden trevally, queenfish and more have been active.

For anglers fishing deeper in the water column scarlets, snapper, sweetlip and golden trevally have been reported.

Using flesh baits have been working well on the scarlets with the night tides getting the best results.

Local Reefs

The local reefs again have been producing some great fishing. Sweetlip, blue parrot,cod and coral trout have been active.

Sharks have been a problem as usual with moving about the best way to avoid the pesky sharks.

Fresh baits fished lightly on the tide change have seen the best results. Longtail and mac tuna have also been active closer to home with schools located in the shipping channels through the top of the sandy straits.

Urangan Pier

Off the Pier queenfish have been reported along with mac and longtail tuna. Live baits have been the most effective on the big pelagics out the end. In the first channel whiting and gar have been reported.

Sandy Strait

Big tides saw some reasonable fishing around the mouth of the Mary river for Barra and Threadfin salmon. The coming week's tides will suit fishing the mid and upper reaches with soft vibes and trolled hardbodie lures.

On the ledges big blackall have been reported along with sweetlip, grunter and cod.

Spotted mackerel have also been reported coming from the ledges of the straits with deep trolled hardbodies getting their attention.