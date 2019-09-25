FISHING: What's biting where in the Bay these holidays

THIS week's light to moderate easterly winds gave anglers great conditions to explore the Bay.

With school holidays now here, please be careful on the water with the extra boat traffic and make sure all your safety gear is up to standard.

Burrum

The Burrum has seen anglers start to look for barra and jacks this week in the upper reaches.

A few anglers have done well working hard body lures on the snags, along with live baits.

In the mid-reaches, a few flathead have been about taking soft plastics worked over the edges of the banks and along the mangroves.

Out the front, school mackerel have been about in good numbers from Woodgate to Point Vernon.

Mac and longtail tuna have also been present taking small slugs and soft plastics retrieved fast through the schools.

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds have seen the same old shark problems of late. Moving about certainly helps, after you land a fish or two move on quickly it will help keep the sharks at bay.

Species from the wide grounds include coral trout, snapper, blackall, parrot, cod, spangled emperor and grass sweetlip.

Platypus Bay

With water temps on the rise the bulk of the yakka have now moved out of Platypus Bay.

This means the snapper season is now all but over and it's time to think about tropical reefies and pelagics.

Working the reefs at night has seen the best results with scarlets and sweetlip the most common catches.

On the surface a few mac tuna have started moving about but have been hard to tempt.

Try small offerings like 20g Halco outcast slugs to match the hatch.

Local Reefs

The local reef fishing was patchy this week.

Good size coral trout have been active on the deeper reefs with live baits doing the damage.

Sweetlip have also been about with some smaller fish on offer this week.

On the shallow reefs mackerel and blackall made most of the catches with unweighted pillies working well.

Around the islands trevally and queenfish can be found held up in the eddies and points with small soft plastics and vibes doing the trick.

Urangan Pier

The Pier continues to see the odd big Spanish mackerel come in off the end with big live baits working well.

Longtail tuna are also possible this tie of year with live baits fished under a balloon the best way to target them.

In the first channel the night tides will be good for those looking for a feed of whiting and bream.

Sandy Strait

In the straits this time of year can see some great captures as we move from our winter to summer period.

Big scarlets to 5kg and black jew well over the magic metre mark have been reported coming off the ledges.

Cod, sweet lip and barra will also be on offer on some off the deep ledges down the strait.

On the flats, flathead have been present with the creek mouths and mangrove fringes likely spots to start looking.

Up the Mary River system salmon can be found in the upper and mid-reaches.

Trolling the deep snags has been successful with a few barra also reported.

In the lower reaches flathead and bream have been caught around the mouth of the Mary River.