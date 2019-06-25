FISHING: Where to find calmer waters in the Bay this week

THE run of good weather has come to an end this week with some consistent southerlies keeping anglers a little closer to shore.

The inshore grounds have been the place to get out of the wind along with the estuaries and the Sandy Strait.

Burrum

The small tides over the past week proved to be tough for those fishing the river. Clear water meant presentations had to be spot on and light leaders required.

Whiting, bream, trevally and flathead were the main targets with a few nice queenfish also about.

Diver whiting have been reported out the front when conditions allowed with the grounds off Woodgate doing well.

The 8-Mile saw some squire catches with fish up to 3kg reported. Mac tuna are still about on the surface taking small slugs.

Urangan Pier

Off the Pier longtail tuna continue to be a regular catch for the guys out the end. Mackerel have been coming and going and have been a little patchy.

For those targeting tiger squid so far numbers have been down but should hopefully come on in the next few weeks.

Whiting should get going as we build towards the new moon tides with the local beaches worth a look with small poppers and live yabbies.

HOLY MACKEREL: William Jones with a broad bar mackerel caught off Point Vernon. CONTRIBUTED

The reefs have seen some golden trevally begin to stack up on them as they do during June. Working soft plastics on light leasers has been crucial to get the bites.

Some smaller snapper have been also reported throughout the inshore reefs but only seem to be sub-50cm models. Other species inshore have been coral trout, blackall and sweetlip.

For those chasing squid it has been a tough slog with only small numbers this season so far. Trying further down the strait has been a better option for those wanting a tasty feed.

Tuna have been still about at times in the shipping channel for the sport fishos after some line burners. Small flighty schools but worth stalking if your up for the challenge.

Platypus Bay

Tuna schools have almost disappeared now from Platypus Bay with only a few schools on the surface remaining. Longtail tuna can be caught deeper in the water column and have responded well to burning soft plastics through the yakka balls.

Queenfish, golden trevally, tea leaf trevally and diamond trevally have been reported also throughout the bay.

Snapper are yet to turn up with some luck the new moon might bring them on.

Wide Grounds

Not a lot of reports due to strong winds but before the blow crews reported of some first-class reef fishing over break sea spit.

The usual reef fish were all about with everything from red throats to red emperor and reef jacks reported.

The juvenile black marlin run slowed a little which could just be current related hopefully we will see a few more pulses of the winter run continue. Inside coral trout, sweetlip, hussar, cod and parrot were reported.

Sandy Strait

The strait was a little slow over the smaller tides again the run over the bigger new moon tides should improve the fishing.

Trevally can be found in many of the deep holes in the creeks of the strait, with the creeks on the western side of Fraser - along with the Turkey Strait - producing.

Small soft plastics on light leaders has been effective.

Thredfin and blue salmon have also been caught while sport fisho's have been targeting the trevally.

Bream are another target species this time of year with the mouth of the Mary River a great place to start looking along with the creeks and flats along Fraser Island.

A few small tailor have been reported along with mackerel around River Heads and down the straits towards Ungowa. Whiting anglers will be keen for a look for some big sand whiting on the bigger tides with the night time flood tides as we near the moon producing the best catches.