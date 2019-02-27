FISHING: Where to target whiting after Cyclone Oma's wind

CYCLONE Oma has made life difficult for anglers this week with constant strong winds keeping most people off and away from the water.

When things settle down we should be able to enjoy some good fishing again.

BURRUM

THE upper reaches of the Burrum has been one place where you can escape most of the wind.

Fishing for jacks and barra with live baits has produced some good fish.

A few prawns were reported in the Gregory but it is early days yet.

In the mid reaches, whiting were reported around the mangrove islands.

On the beaches, a few whiting were reported by the land-based fisherman.

LOCAL REEFS

WE HAVE limited reports from the local reefs due to the weather but this big wind event could certainly stir up some great fishing.

When it settles, try fishing the edges of the shallow reefs with some fresh prawns, cut baits and pilchards drifted back with very little weight.

This technique can be great for sweetlip, coral trout and the odd cod.

On the deeper reefs, live bait will be the go for species like coral trout.

For lure anglers working the deeper inshore reefs with vibes, prawn imitations and soft plastics should turn up a mix of species.

HOOKED: Ian Moore with an impressive cobia caught off Moon Point. Andrew Chorley

PLATYPUS BAY

THIS time of year we see the run of our longtail tuna start kicking into gear with the first low that comes our way generally marking the start of the season.

We should see longtail tuna numbers increase from here on in.

Already there has been some great fishing for them from the top of the Sandy Strait, right through to Rooney Point.

Looking from Arch Cliff right through Platypus Bay you should come across a few schools.

Deeper in the water column golden trevally, spanish and school mackerel, blackall and grunter should be present on the reefs through Platypus Bay.

URANGAN PIER

IT'S BEEN a windy time out on the pier. When things settle it will definitely be worth a look.

It's been a great season for barramundi on the pier with some great fish being reported.

Working the deeper reaches of the pier under the lights alongside the pylons has produced best results.

Whiting, bream and flathead will be worth a look in the shallows with live yabbies.

SANDY STRAIT

THE Mary River has produced some big salmon of late with fish over 1m becoming quite common this season.

Barramundi have also been active and should fish well in the coming weeks before things start to cool down a bit.

Fishing deep with vibes has seen some anglers have some great success.

Smaller barramundi around the 60cm mark have been coming off some of the smaller snags in the Susan River on hardbody lures worked slow through the snags.

Grunter, flathead and whiting were reported throughout the Mary system with some big whiting coming in on last week's big moon tides before the wind.

In the Strait, if conditions allow, working the ledges for grunter, sweetlip and cod will be a good option.

On the flats along the eastern side of Fraser, I would expect the water may be a little dirty and stirred up from recent winds, and this can make for some great conditions to target sand whiting.

Working the flats with live yabbies on the run in tide will produce the best results.