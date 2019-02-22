FISHING ZONES: Countdown to discussion paper deadline

JUST a few days are left to have your say on the review of the zoning plan for the Great Sandy Marine Park.

A discussion paper has been prepared and the public consultation period began on January 24 and will finish on February 25.

The Department of Environment and Science are reviewing the existing zoning plan, which is subordinate legislation to the Marine Parks Act 2004.

It was remade with minor administrative amendments in 2017 to ensure existing management arrangements were maintained while the review was carried out.

The remade zoning plan started on September 1, 2017.

The current review process involves the public release of a discussion paper to inform the development of a draft zoning plan, which will be released for further public consultation prior to a final plan being developed.

The first stage saw the gathering of updated information on marine park values.

With the discussion paper complete and in the public consultation phase, submissions will soon be analysed as part of the second stage of the review.

The discussion paper is available to be reviewed online.

The third stage will see a revised zoning plan be released for public consultation and public submissions will again be analysed.

In stage four, legislation will be drafted and a new zoning plan will take effect.