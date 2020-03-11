Fisho cracks metre barra on second ever trip out

Taiya Kilcullen with her monster 1.06m barramundi caught in the Haughton River.

Catching a metre long barramundi is a dream for many anglers across Australia.

Some have tried over a lifetime, but for Taiya Kilcullen it took just two fishing trips.

Her partner Steven Detenon explained how his missus out-fished both he and his dad, Shaun Detenon, owner of About Town Bait and Tackle, on a barra fishing trip on the Haughton River on Sunday.

"I was pretty dirty, because she was sitting where I normally sit," Mr Detenon joked. "I'm claiming she stole my seat."

Ms Kilcullen hooked the monster barra on a live mullet before wrestling it to the boat.

The large barra did its best to free the hook, putting on a show with a series of acrobatic jumps but was eventually brought to the boat.

"She was stoked as well, she was struggling a bit to pull it in. It was that heavy, she couldn't lift it," Mr Detenon said.

He said the large barra was placed on the brag mat and measured an astonishing 1.06m.

It was only the second time Ms Kilcullen had targeted the iconic fish. Last season she caught two which were just shy of the legal size, measuring 57cm.

The metre-plus barra was released once measured.

Mr Detenon said another five barra, measuring between 65cm and 75cm, were kept for the table with Ms Kilcullen catching the majority.

"She out-fished us for the rest of the day," he said. "She fed it to us."

The longest barramundi on record measured 1.3m and was caught by Mark Hope in September 2012 at Lake Tinaroo in the Atherton Tablelands, according to the International Game Fish Association.