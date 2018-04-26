Fisho's new store will have you hooked

TOP NOTCH: Fisho's Boating and Tackle manager Corey Skennerton and the team have everything you need to get you on the water sooner.

TOP NOTCH: Fisho's Boating and Tackle manager Corey Skennerton and the team have everything you need to get you on the water sooner. JOY BUTLER

IF YOU want advice on how to get a feed of fish on your dinner plate or simply get out on the Fraser Coast's pristine waterways, Fisho's Boating and Tackle can help.

The Hervey Bay business is independently owned and run and its staff members, being keen anglers themselves, have a wealth of knowledge about boating and fishing to share with customers.

Owner Bane Radosevic said the business was proud to be a member of the Bargain Boat Bits Group, which offers a great range of products at top prices.

"So not only do we have access to everything a boatie could want and need, we are also able to offer all of our products at affordable prices, helping you stay out on the water for less," Mr Radosevic said.

"We carry a large range of trailer parts and accessories, switches and electrical accessories, pumps and plumbing, fuel hoses and fittings, marine radios and much more.

"If we don't have the product you are after we will source and special order it in for you."

Being located right at the entrance of the Urangan Boat Harbour, it's no problem if you happen to leave some of the most important gear at home.

"Have you ever got to the ramp and found you've forgotten your tackle box?" Mr Radosevic said.

"Well, don't stress as we have you covered with a great selection of lures, metals, jigs, soft plastics, terminal tackle, lines, rods, reels and accessories to get you on the water sooner."

For all those keen anglers who want to get an early start, the store is open from 5am.

"Call into Fisho's Boating and Tackle on your way to the ramp and grab your bait, ice, drinks and anything else you may have forgotten or need for a fantastic day out on the water," Mr Radosevic said.