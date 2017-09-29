Fishos waiting for wind to ease before hitting the Bay

Jake hooked this ripper golden trevally while out on a charter with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

STRONG northerly winds this week have kept anglers away from the Bay, and estuary and land fishing have been the only real options this week.

Hopefully we will see a break in the northerlies soon so we can enjoy calm waters of the Bay again.

Burrum

The Burrum has been a great spot to hide out of the wind.

The Gregory and Isis rivers have been producing a few mangrove jacks on live baits along with the odd barramundi.

In the Burrum the flats have produced some good whiting and flathead with the odd grunter also in the mix.

Not much to report from out the front but when it settles school mackerel, mac tuna, golden trevally should be about around the 8 Mile.

Lenthals Dam will also be worth a look as it warms up for barramundi.

Working the edges with surface lures and weedless soft plastics will get results.

Bass are also a good option if the barra are not biting with smaller soft plastics and jerk baits getting some fish to 48cm.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier some huge spanish mackerel have been reported.

Big live baits have seen the best results.

Golden trevally, school mackerel and flathead were also reported off the pier before the big northerly blow.

Now with the dirty water whiting will be active, live yabbies are the best bait for summer whiting.

Targeting summer whiting at night will see better results.

Other areas to look for whiting would be Shelly Beach, around the aquarium and the beach south of the harbour.

Platypus Bay

Not much action this week to report but before the winds mac tuna, longtails, school mackerel, golden trevally and the odd cobia have been reported from up the Island.

Coming into October the spotty mackerel won't be far away with the first ones generally arriving in the second or third week of October.

Local Reefs

The local reefs will be stirred up this week and will be worth a look when conditions are safe.

Blue parrot will be getting active with live crabs being the best bait.

Blackall, sweetlip, cod, coral trout and golden trevally should be about on most of the reefs.

Sandy Strait

This time of year, whiting are a great target species.

Getting out of the boat and walking the flats will bring the best results.

Flathead are also abundant during spring, with fish to 80cm being reported.

River Heads and the flats around the mouth of the Mary River have been producing some good fish.

Barramundi and salmon have been active, taking live baits, soft plastics and vibes worked around the deep holes.

Grunter have also been active in the Susan River taking prawns and smaller live baits.

Further up the river in the town reaches salmon have also been found.

The lack of rain over winter has spread the salmon out right through the Mary River system.