FISHOS: Where to hook a cracker jack, sheltered from winds

FIT FOR A KING: Tony hooked this solid queenfish while out on Hervey Bay's beautiful waters with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. ANDREW CHORLEY

ANOTHER week of north westerlies last week frustrated anglers but a south easterly change this week has helped anglers access the Bay.

But, with the weather of late, the northerlies are likely to be back soon I'm sure.

The creeks have been the only place to find shelter and, with the hot conditions, mangrove jacks have been the most popular target.

Burrum

The Burrum has been a great place to escape the winds, with mangrove jacks being a favourite species to target.

Casting zerek prawns, rapala X-Raps and ZMAN four-inch Swimmerz have been getting the bites.

For the bait fishos, a live mullet or herring has been getting the job done on the jacks.

In the deep holes tarpon, trevally and queenfish have been taking soft plastics and soft vibes.

Local Reefs

On the local reefs grass sweetlip, blackall, blue parrot and cod have been the main targets, with cut baits doing well on the sweetlip.

Lure anglers have been doing well on big golden trevally, jigging micro jigs and plastics over reefs like the outer banks, the Arty and around the beacons.

A few mac tuna can also be found locally as they work the bait in the shipping channels.

Josh, from Brisbane, with a squire caught off Arch Cliffs. ANDREW CHORLEY

Urangan Pier

The Urangan Pier has seen some catches of queenfish and golden trevally out towards the end on live baits.

The beaches and channel have been producing a few whiting on the bigger tides.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has been very hit and miss of late due to westerly winds, with schools of mackerel and tuna being found inside Rooney's point to Arch cliffs. On the reefs things have been tough also with the odd grunter, golden trevally and queenfish reported.

Sandy Strait

The strait has fished well for bread and butter species like grunter, whiting and flathead. For those who are willing to put up with the sand flies the creeks of the island have been producing some great jack fishing.

Mullet strips fished on the run out tide has been the most effective as the jacks move out of the mangroves.

Some nice cod have been coming from the ledges along with a few blackall.

Threadfin salmon have been on the move with the recent rains as move down from the upper reaches.

Mud crabs will also be a great target, taking a few crab pots should be worth your while.