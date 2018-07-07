Menu
Offbeat

Fit Hervey Bay mum takes on TV Ninja challenge

Annie Perets
by
7th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
Hervey Bay mum Amy Stephenson is a contestant on Australian Ninja Warrior.
Hervey Bay mum Amy Stephenson is a contestant on Australian Ninja Warrior.

DOES this Hervey Bay mum, who spends almost as much time walking on her hands as her feet, have what it takes to become the first Australian Ninja Warrior?  

The powerful, bubbly and graceful Amy Stephenson will jump onto our TV screens as a contestant on the new season of the Channel Nine show, which kicks off on Sunday.

Hervey Bay mum Amy Stephenson competes on Australian Ninja Warrior.
Hervey Bay mum Amy Stephenson competes on Australian Ninja Warrior.

  With a background in competitive gymnastics and dancing, the 27-year-old nursing student hopes her strength and agility will carry her through the rigorous obstacles.  

"Preparing was quite challenging as there's no obstacle course to train on where we live, but I managed to design my own workout and train as much as I could while being a mum and working," Miss Stephenson said.  

"I do about 12 hours a week of exercise, which varies between gymnastics, weight training and cardio.  

"Currently I'm getting ready for a gymnastics competition which has helped."  

The mum of two, who loves doing handstand walks and possesses impressive flexibility, says her daughters are her biggest inspiration.  

"I know that I'm their role model and that they look up to me, so I want to set a really good example to them, which includes seeing opportunities and taking them," Miss Stephenson said.  

"Watching the first season (Australian Ninja Warrior) gave me a lot of inspiration, and I saw it as a challenge I'd like to try."  

Miss Stephenson wants to use her time on the show to raise awareness of mental health in light of losing her brother four years ago.

She'll be wearing green for her outfit in the first round, a colour often used to promote mental health.   

Australian Ninja Warrior starts Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine.   

