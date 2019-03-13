Menu
Fusion RV owner operator Andy Baldacchino has designed his own fit-outs for campers and caravans.
Fit-outs are right fit for RV business

Boni Holmes
13th Mar 2019 5:46 AM
ANDY Baldacchino is motoring along after adapting his business from fitting out luxury yachts to building and designing campers and RVs.

The former cabinet maker, who has worked just two of his 18 years living in Maryborough said he wanted to base his RV business solely in the Fraser Coast region.

He started Q Design 11 years ago, fitting out large, high-end yachts and spending half the year away from home.

After manufacturing state-of-the-art materials for the yachts he decided to expand to Fusion RV.

 

Isuzu 4x4 camper with fold out rear bed and fold out veranda.
"We don't use any timber at all - it is all composite materials and light-weight," Andy said.

"We actually started off making the panels for everyone else and thought, why don't we make the stuff ourselves?

"We have already got the ground work done."

Andy said he used as many local suppliers and materials as possible.

He said he was constantly developing brand new campers.

 

Single-cab slide on camper with queen size bed on top ready for fit out by FusionRv.
Dual cab camper roof top tent fitted out by FusionRv.
"Brand new builds from scratch is what I am doing now.

"They are all my own designs from the panel to drive away.

Andy has already hired extra staff and is expected to hire another eight to 10 people in the next 12 months if business keeps going at its current rate.

"I am booked out till after the financial year and that is since I came back from Christmas holidays.

"I want to be able to employ people in the area - once upon a time I was in that position and it's hard to find a job here.

"There is plenty of industry.

"We get around 14,000 cars pass our business every day and most of the people that stop to buy a camper are not even from here.

"It shows you the variety of people coming through.

"It's a great position for the RV industry."

 

Fusion RV owner operator Andy Baldacchino has designed his own fit-outs for campers and caravans.
Andy said the best part of his job was the people.

"I love the variety and meeting travellers; listening to their stories - I have travelled too.

"I love RV - we are always 4WDing and camping - it is what I enjoy doing - marine, RV, leisure."

FusionRv at 1037 Saltwater Creek Rd, St Helens, phone 4301 8117 or 0421 145 863 or email fusionrvaustralia@gmail.com

