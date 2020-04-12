Menu
Jemma Caplice taking her makeshift gym to the outdoors. She would normally workout twice a day but has had to improvise to keep fit.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Fitness fanatic finds way to keep workouts going

BRENDAN BOWERS
12th Apr 2020 1:34 PM
FITNESS: A pandemic and closed gyms will not keep local Jemma Caplice from her exercise routine.

The 17-year-old has been forced to adapt to ensure she maintains her fitness.

She was spotted on Good Friday using her makeshift outdoor gym equipment near Seafront Oval – being careful not to breach any social distancing rules and steering clear of taped off areas in the popular park.

The regular Snap Fitness customer was training five or six times a week at the gym before the pandemic.

Jemma has a goal of competing in a WBFF fitness competition but is not quite ready to enter.

Since the gym has closed Jemma has adapted by going to open space and working out.

“I use resistance bands and my body weight to complete my workouts,” Jemma said.

Jemma says it is not ideal compared to a gym setting with professional equipment but she makes do with what she has.

“I have been going to gym for over two years and it really has changed my mindset,” she said.

coronavirus coronavirusfrasercoast fitness
