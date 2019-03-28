Menu
News

Fitness model accused of bashing woman during night out

Annie Perets
by
28th Mar 2019 6:58 PM
SHE'S got the body, the hair, the clothes... and a pending court date.

Fitness influencer Mary Jean Korkou allegedly bashed another female during a night out in Hervey Bay, leaving the victim with a broken jaw and shattered eye socket.

 

The 25-year-old was subsequently charged with the serious offence of grievous bodily harm, which has a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

Her lawyer Travis George told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday that Ms Korkou intended to plead guilty to the charge.

The alleged bashing happened on December 23 last year at a pub on the Hervey Bay Esplanade.

The 26-year-old victim admitted herself to Hervey Bay Hospital after suffering the facial fractures.

She was questioned by police from her hospital bed.

Ms Korkou grew up on the Fraser Coast but currently lives in Brisbane.

 

She has more than 5000 followers on Instagram under the username of @marykorkou, which she uses to post fitness inspiration photos.

Ms Korkou will be sentenced by a judge in district court at a later date.

