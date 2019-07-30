Fitness model's one-punch attack leaves victim 'imprisoned'

Reegan Keevil, 26, at Hervey Bay Hospital after being punched in the face by Mary Jean Korkou.

A SOCIAL media influencer who punched a woman so hard in the face she needed re-constructive surgery says she suffered too.

Hervey Bay District Court on Monday heard Mary Jean Korkou, 24, was publicly shamed when her case was covered by the Chronicle earlier this year.

Defence barrister James Benjamin said his client once enjoyed a high-profile social media presence but now a Google search of her name brought up headlines about the incident.

The Brisbane-based dental assistant told her defence barrister she was now too embarrassed to return to Hervey Bay.

Today, Korkou's victim still can't feel the left side of her face.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber said on the night of the attack, Korkou walked past her victim, Reegan Keevil, at a Hervey bay pub on December 26.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Webber said on the night of the attack, Korkou walked past her victim, Reegan Keevil, at a Hervey bay pub on December 26.

Mr Webber said Korkou's then boyfriend, Murphy Fitzgerald, was stopped by Ms Keevil who had previously been in a relationship with him.

Ms Keevil and Korkou spoke briefly.

Seconds later, Korkou punched Ms Keevil so hard, she lost her footing.

The court heard Ms Keevil then grabbed Mr Fitzgerald by the shirt and hit him near the head.

After the trial, Ms Keevil told the Chronicle she was so disorientated by the hit, she thought Mr Fitzgerald threw the punch.

She said it wasn't until Korkou kicked her in the groin that she realised what had actually happened.

"I didn't know that she had hit me, I don't remember her, I just remember talking to him," Ms Keevil said.

The blow to the left side of Ms Keevil's face was so powerful, it fractured her eye socket, cheek bone and jaw.

While being treated at Hervey Bay Hospital the night of the attack, Ms Keevil said doctors were concerned she had brain fluid dripping from her nose.

A week later, Ms Keevil had facial re-constructive surgery at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where titanium plates were inserted to repair the breaks.

Korkou was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail which was wholly-suspended for two years.

Ms Keevil and her mother Krista Van Es were disappointed with the sentence.

"I had no expectation of her going to jail because it was her first offence," Ms Keevil said.

"The fact they took into account her being publicly embarrassed, what has that got to do with hitting me in the face?

"I've been imprisoned in my own home for seven months now."