FITNESS QUEEN: Bay athlete wins body-building comp
TAMARA Jane dealt with body issues and eating disorders growing up, but her approach to food changed completely when she stumbled upon the body-builder lifestyle.
After getting a gym membership at age 17, she started to transform her body through solid training and clean eating.
Now aged 20, the Hervey Bay hospitality worker is a body-building champion after taking out the under 21 sports model category at the recent ICN Brisbane Classic.
She trained four hours a day in the lead-up to the competition through weight training and cardio, shedding 17kg since January.
After losing her dad at a young age, sport and fitness had become her go-to outlet and a strong-point in school.
But society's pressure to be thin helped form unhealthy eating habits and led to yo-yo dieting.
"I was very self-conscious about how you're meant to look,” she said.
"Then I saw body-builders and couldn't believe that you can eat as much as they do, and look like that.”
Having previously never trained in a gym, she was unsure at first but through a coach and the help of others, her confidence grew.
"When I started, I just asked a lot of questions,” she said.
"People would also help me out.”
This was her second body-building competition after having a first go at 18.
While the lead-up to the show day felt like a major grind at times, Tamara said her creative outlets of writing and drawing helped to relieve stress.
"Throughout the prep, I sometimes felt really lonely,” she said.
"I would write about how I'm feeling and how I would feel on the day, doing a lot of visualising.”
Her favourite exercise is the dead-lift - with a personal best of 115kg - and she particularly enjoys training shoulders.
With the big day over, Tamara's training and diet is more flexible but she's still ready to smash more goals.
"One day, I would love to compete in the Arnold Classic - I go there every year on my birthday to watch,” she said.
"I'm also getting my fitness qualifications.”