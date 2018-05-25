FITNESS QUEEN: Bay athlete wins body-building comp

Hervey Bay's Tamara Jane came first in the under 21 sports model event of the recent ICN Brisbane Classic Competition.

TAMARA Jane dealt with body issues and eating disorders growing up, but her approach to food changed completely when she stumbled upon the body-builder lifestyle.

After getting a gym membership at age 17, she started to transform her body through solid training and clean eating.

Now aged 20, the Hervey Bay hospitality worker is a body-building champion after taking out the under 21 sports model category at the recent ICN Brisbane Classic.

She trained four hours a day in the lead-up to the competition through weight training and cardio, shedding 17kg since January.

After losing her dad at a young age, sport and fitness had become her go-to outlet and a strong-point in school.

But society's pressure to be thin helped form unhealthy eating habits and led to yo-yo dieting.

"I was very self-conscious about how you're meant to look,” she said.

"Then I saw body-builders and couldn't believe that you can eat as much as they do, and look like that.”

Having previously never trained in a gym, she was unsure at first but through a coach and the help of others, her confidence grew.

"When I started, I just asked a lot of questions,” she said.

"People would also help me out.”

This was her second body-building competition after having a first go at 18.

While the lead-up to the show day felt like a major grind at times, Tamara said her creative outlets of writing and drawing helped to relieve stress.

"Throughout the prep, I sometimes felt really lonely,” she said.

"I would write about how I'm feeling and how I would feel on the day, doing a lot of visualising.”

Her favourite exercise is the dead-lift - with a personal best of 115kg - and she particularly enjoys training shoulders.

With the big day over, Tamara's training and diet is more flexible but she's still ready to smash more goals.

"One day, I would love to compete in the Arnold Classic - I go there every year on my birthday to watch,” she said.

"I'm also getting my fitness qualifications.”