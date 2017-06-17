Fitting farewell for former top cop

BOB Guteridge choked back tears yesterday as he described his father Kevin as a "good cop and great dad.”

The son of the retired police officer delivered his father's eulogy to a packed crowd at St Joseph's Catholic Church.

An honour guard then farewelled the respected former officer outside.

Police from across the region joined relatives, friends and members of the Retired Police Officers Association in paying their respects to Mr Guteridge, who died in a crash near Tiaro last month. He was 86.

The decorated officer was a legend in the police force having served 36 years across Queensland before retiring in Hervey Bay.

Bob Guteridge said his father would be "overwhelmed” by the hundreds of mourners who turned out to say goodbye.

"He was a father who was fair, compassionate, forgiving and wise, and he was always there when we needed him,” Mr Guteridge said.

"Above all, it was by his example he instilled in us... the values of honesty, respect, consideration for others and sticking together regardless of the situation.”

Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Peter Martin said Mr Guteridge left behind an "extraordinary legacy”.

"To an outstanding policeman, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, colleague and our friend, we say farewell to Kevin,” Dep Com Martin said.

"Kevin served with honour, and we're the ones who were honoured that he served with us.”

The late officer is survived by his wife Cynthia and six children.