NSW Blues head coach Brad Fittler speaks to media during the Emerging Blues and Future Blues Playing Camp at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence.
Rugby League

Fittler’s Blues bolter for 2020 State of Origin

by Fatima Kdouh
13th Dec 2019 11:57 AM
ROOSTERS halfback Kyle Flanagan, Canberra's Curtis Scott and Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuyzen all took part in Thursday's Emerging Blues camp, but NSW coach Brad Fittler reserved special praise for another player.

Fittler indicated South Sydney forward Liam Knight, 24, could be a bolter for next year's series.

The coach earmarked Knight for a step up into the senior squad, similar to Brisbane's Payne Haas - who was selected for the emerging squad in 2018 and made his Blues debut in 2019.

"It's been obvious we pick people who's heart is in it and have been playing great footy," Fittler said.

"It doesn't matter what their age is, who they play for, what position or what their past is either. Haas is one of those kids in this group last year.

Fittler has some advice for his Emerging Blues. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
"There are 24-year old blokes in there who we have sorted waited upon.

"Liam Knight has been part of Blues' pathways for a long time. He stood out last year so hopefully we can get some development out of someone like him."

