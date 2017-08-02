Fitzsimons joins panel for Fraser Coast writer's festival

Peter Fitzsimons will join the panel at the Fraser Coast writer's festival.

RENOWNED author Peter Fitzsimons will be one of the four talented writers joining the panel at the upcoming Fraser Coast writer's festival next month.

Mr Fitzsimons, who has authored 27 books including biographies of Ned Kelly, Nick-Farr Jones and John Eales, will join authors Don Watson, Nicole Alexander, Sunshine Coast poet Gabrielle Salmon and a publisher for a two-day session on writing advice for budding Fraser Coast writers on on September 15-17

Attendees will be able to meet the writers on September 15 at a welcome drinks function, with a series of panel discussions, workshops and presentations to be held with the writers through the weekend.

Councillor David Lewis said literature was a significant part of the lives of many people on the Fraser Coast.

He said this was an opportunity for many people to gain further insight on writing with these renowned authors.

"We have some very active writers groups in the region, and more book clubs than I can possibly count, Cr Lewis said.

"This is a valuable opportunity for local writers to gain more knowledge of the craft and find out more about making it a career.”

Fraser Coast Lines in the Sand: Inspiration for Readers and Writers will be held on September 15-17. A venue is yet to be confirmed.