24°
News

Fitzsimons joins panel for Fraser Coast writer's festival

Blake Antrobus
| 2nd Aug 2017 10:06 AM
Peter Fitzsimons will join the panel at the Fraser Coast writer's festival.
Peter Fitzsimons will join the panel at the Fraser Coast writer's festival. Yvonne Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RENOWNED author Peter Fitzsimons will be one of the four talented writers joining the panel at the upcoming Fraser Coast writer's festival next month.

Mr Fitzsimons, who has authored 27 books including biographies of Ned Kelly, Nick-Farr Jones and John Eales, will join authors Don Watson, Nicole Alexander, Sunshine Coast poet Gabrielle Salmon and a publisher for a two-day session on writing advice for budding Fraser Coast writers on on September 15-17

Attendees will be able to meet the writers on September 15 at a welcome drinks function, with a series of panel discussions, workshops and presentations to be held with the writers through the weekend.

Councillor David Lewis said literature was a significant part of the lives of many people on the Fraser Coast.

He said this was an opportunity for many people to gain further insight on writing with these renowned authors.

"We have some very active writers groups in the region, and more book clubs than I can possibly count, Cr Lewis said.

"This is a valuable opportunity for local writers to gain more knowledge of the craft and find out more about making it a career.”

Fraser Coast Lines in the Sand: Inspiration for Readers and Writers will be held on September 15-17. A venue is yet to be confirmed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast writers festival peter fitzsimons

MISSING PERSONS: Can you help solve these unsolved cases?

MISSING PERSONS: Can you help solve these unsolved cases?

Four years since a CCTV camera captured Monique Clubb's last known movements, her family is no closer to learning what happened next.

How Bunnings is caught up in a huge tradie tax rort

Bunnings not just offering sausage sizzles, it may also be part of a tax scam.

“Nice deal if you can get it!"

Serial petrol thief avoided paying for fuel 11 times

A serial petrol thief has been sentenced to four months in jail.

Hear that? There's no better time for a free hearing check

Maryborough's Phyllis Cait knows there's no better time than now to get a hearing check.

Free hearing checks will be held across the region, August 20-26

Local Partners

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Maryborough's skatepark in Anzac Park will be closed for more than a month starting next week.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

A FORMER contestant on The Bachelor has revealed what it’s really like to appear on the show, saying, “It really does mess you around in the head”.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $358,000

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

Under Direct Instructions To Sell!!

Lot 12 Mayne Street - National Highway A1, Tiaro 4650

Residential Land Easy access and high Exposure 15180m2 block Multiple zoning Minutes to shops ... Submit an Offer

Easy access and high Exposure 15180m2 block Multiple zoning Minutes to shops All offers presented

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014