Five CQ women in running for Qld resources awards

Ange Daley is an awards finalist from Airlie Beach. Picture: supplied

Five Central Queensland women have been recognised for their exceptional work in the resources sector.

The Queensland Resources Council together with Women in Mining and Resources Queensland have announced state finalists for the 2021 Resources Awards for Women.

The winners will be announced at the 16th annual QRC/WIMARQ International Women's Day Breakfast on March 10 at the Royal International Convention in Bowen Hills, presented by Anglo American.

This year's finalists hail from Moranbah, Mackay, Airlie Beach, Gladstone, Brisbane, Mount Isa and Wurtulla.

Among the 14 women to vie for six awards across the sector are CEOs, legal counsels, general managers, drillers, project leads and leading hands.

Others are longwall electrical co-ordinators, business analysts, procurement managers and culture and inclusion specialists.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said a recent member survey showed the proportion of women employed in Queensland's resources sector increased from six per cent in 2006 to almost 20 per cent in 2020.

"Over the past 12 months there's also been a 3 per cent jump in the number of women employed in resources, which is our largest ever annual increase and shows the industry is moving in the right direction," he said.

Tenille Tonga is an awards finalist from Mackay. Picture: supplied

Mr Macfarlane said the work of the QRC's education arm, the Queensland Minerals and Education Academy, was making an impact on female and Indigenous job participation rates in resources.

The awards event is usually a sellout, so people are urged to book their ticket or table as soon as possible.

There will also be a live-stream of the event and a follow-up panel debate on women in leadership, with simultaneous breakfasts in regional centres.

To register for the QRC/WIMARQ International Women's Day Breakfast and follow-up debate on women in leadership visit here.

2021 Resources Awards for Women Finalists:

Elizabeth Baker (QAL - Gladstone)

Maria Joyce (BHP - Brisbane)

Maryann Wipaki (Glencore - Mount Isa)

Sharna Glover (Imvelo.ai - Brisbane)

Virginia Lawson (Glencore - Brisbane)

Larnie Mackay (Anglo American - Moranbah)

Ange Daley (Thiess - Airlie Beach)

Zoe Johnsen (Thiess - Mackay)

Tenille Tonga (Hastings Deering - Mackay)

Katie Buttery (Anglo American - Moranbah)

Ashley McCarthyGriffiths (BHP - Brisbane)

Ashleigh Turner (Hastings Deering - Brisbane)

Liz Hansen (Anglo American - Brisbane)

Melissa Neumann (BMA - Wurtulla)

