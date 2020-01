Glen Porteous Glen Porteous is a reporter for The Observer. Gladstone born and bred, he understands the issues that matter most with the region. He has a passion to give the people of Gladstone a voice. His work, sport and study history around the region has given him a good insight in to the issues that affect people. Full Profile Login to follow

HERVEY Bay residents are stepping up and finding a place in their hearts to adopt pets and give them a loving new home. Hervey Bay Animal Refuge are working hard for pet adoption of furry four-legged friends. The refuge has kittens, but they are always re-homed really quickly so get in early or consider adopting an adult cat. For more information phone 4128 2722 or view the other available pets on the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge Facebook page.