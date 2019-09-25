Menu
Ginger Maryland, also known as Di Pepper, is hoping to start a red heads festival in Maryborough's Queens Park.
News

FIVE DAYS LEFT: How to cast a vote for Festival of Redheads

Carlie Walker
by
25th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
VOTERS have just five days to make sure Maryborough wins the competition to host Australia's next big festival.

The Festival of Redheads is one of four event ideas short-listed in Wotif's Festival of Wot? campaign.

Celebrating rangas, as well as Maryborough's prominent connection to the colour red, the festival is up against stiff opposition, vying for the public vote.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing manager Karen Broadhurst said the city stood a great chance of winning because of its track record of supporting events.

Ginger Maryland, who came up with the idea, has plenty of suggestions for the big day.

During Maryborough's Open House event, she learned the city had the first organised fire brigade in the state and Ginger said a fire engine could be part of a display for red vehicles on the day.

"There is potential for stalls in Queens Park to sell red flowering plants, as well as red-themed food, red products and to promote red-themed charities during a festival for everyone - not just redheads," she said.

Voting is open online until 11.59pm on September 29, with the winner notified October 11.

To vote, go to wotif.com/festival/redheads.

fcevent fcfestival festival of redheads fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

