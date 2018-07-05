Five extra jobs to protect vulnerable Fraser Coast children

FIVE new jobs have been filled at Maryborough's Child Safety Service Centre as the State Government aims to provide extra protection for vulnerable children.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said Maryborough's centre had taken on two more Child Safety Officers and an additional Senior Child Safety Officer, Child Safety Support Officer and a Senior Team leader last financial year boosting resources at the centre.

The State Government's Budget had provided $1.26 billion in funding to improve the child safety system, with 56 new positions created across the state.

Mr Saunders said the extra positions continued to build on the State Government's commitment to provide additional staff both in Maryborough and across Queensland.

"We know the additional frontline workers are making a real difference in terms helping to bring down caseloads and improving response times which in turn benefits some of the Queensland's most vulnerable children and families," he said.

Minister for Child Safety, Women and Youth Di Farmer said the 56 new positions came on top of 365 positions created since 2016.

She praised the work of Maryborough Child Safety Staff and their commitment to vulnerable children and families in the area.

"Our Maryborough child safety staff are dedicated and hard-working people and the work they are doing is increasingly complex," Ms Farmer said.

"Staff are working more intensively with families and that work is taking longer.

"We are committed to restoring confidence in this system and to ensuring that the Maryborough service centre along with all other service centres across the state have the resources and the staff needed to keep children safe."